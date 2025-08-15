Sign up
Previous
Photo 1547
On the Break of Day
Statue of two early morning swimmers cast in bronze with patina by Mela Cooke, Walsh Bay Sydney.
15th August 2025
15th Aug 25
1
0
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1598
photos
164
followers
157
following
423% complete
1540
1541
1542
1543
1544
1545
1546
1547
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
9th August 2025 2:20pm
Tags
sms7
KV
ace
Beautiful… you always find the best art.
August 14th, 2025
