On the Break of Day by ankers70
On the Break of Day

Statue of two early morning swimmers cast in bronze with patina by Mela Cooke, Walsh Bay Sydney.


15th August 2025 15th Aug 25

Suzanne

@ankers70
KV ace
Beautiful… you always find the best art.
August 14th, 2025  
