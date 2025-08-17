Walsh Bay, Sydney

AnnieD @annied, my partner for Get Pushed #680 challenged me to do a collage of my favourite bits on my recent trip to Sydney. What I have done is to do a collage of the best day we had on our trip which was at Walsh Bay an historical port between The Rocks and Barangaroo where the Sydney Harbour Bridge is visible from different angles. We explored the old finger wharves and the old warehouses, many of which have now been transformed into modern apartments and restaurants. Walsh Bay is now a thriving Arts Precinct, quite different from its origins.
Much of the Walsh Bay precinct and access to it was hewn out of Sydney Sandstone, the background to my collage. The collage also shows the warehouses on one of the finger wharves with the Harbour Bridge in the background. The current look of Walsh Bay is shown on the lower left, together with some of the old fittings and warehouse trusses on the right hand side. Many of the warehouses were built with shutters for air movement as I've tried to show in a diagonal link of the top three images left to right.
I hope this will meet Annie's challenge.
Posting early as a a busy day tomorrow with an early start.