Glassware 2 by ankers70
Photo 1554

Glassware 2

A little bit obsessed with photographing glassware at the moment.
22nd August 2025 22nd Aug 25

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life.
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous lighting.
August 21st, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful
August 21st, 2025  
Dave ace
Wonderfully lit
August 21st, 2025  
