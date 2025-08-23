Previous
Sydney Opera House ICM 2 by ankers70
Photo 1555

Sydney Opera House ICM 2

While in Sydney recently, with the night weather so clear, I took sone time to practise ICM at the Opera House. I found it quite hard to move the camera in ways that achieve the kind of outcome I envisaged. Here's another of my attempts.
23rd August 2025 23rd Aug 25

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
426% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Zilli~ ace
Very effective outcome
August 22nd, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Interesting effect.
August 22nd, 2025  
Janice ace
Lovely result.
August 22nd, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Nicely done.
August 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact