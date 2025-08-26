Sign up
Previous
Photo 1558
Sydney Opera House, another view
Looking at the sails of the Opera House from inside and through the structure. I like the contrasts.
Taken in Sydney a couple of weeks ago
26th August 2025
26th Aug 25
1
0
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1610
photos
164
followers
157
following
426% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
7th August 2025 6:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
An alternative view.
August 25th, 2025
