Dedeyoni, PNG 1986

I took this photo of Dedeyoni in Malowa Village, Pana Numara Island, in the Calvados Chain of the Louisiaides Archipelago, Papua New Guinea, in June 1986.



Many of my New Guinea photos have deteriorated badly due to poor printing in PNG and to damage from humidity and the salty environment as well as age. I am in the process of trying to improve their quality digitally, without wanting them to look 'modern' or 'digital'. This is one I have worked on using Lightroom and I quite like the outcome, for all its graininess and given it had become nearly impossible to see the detail in the original. I didn't return it to its original colour because it didn't work quite as well and the colours still looked very muddy.



In my journal of the time, I wrote about the intensity of Dedeyoni's gaze. I think that still comes through.

