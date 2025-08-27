Previous
Dedeyoni, PNG 1986 by ankers70
Dedeyoni, PNG 1986

I took this photo of Dedeyoni in Malowa Village, Pana Numara Island, in the Calvados Chain of the Louisiaides Archipelago, Papua New Guinea, in June 1986.

Many of my New Guinea photos have deteriorated badly due to poor printing in PNG and to damage from humidity and the salty environment as well as age. I am in the process of trying to improve their quality digitally, without wanting them to look 'modern' or 'digital'. This is one I have worked on using Lightroom and I quite like the outcome, for all its graininess and given it had become nearly impossible to see the detail in the original. I didn't return it to its original colour because it didn't work quite as well and the colours still looked very muddy.

In my journal of the time, I wrote about the intensity of Dedeyoni's gaze. I think that still comes through.
Suzanne

@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Shirley ace
A nice candid really suits b&w
August 26th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
This photo is telling a story! Don’t you wish you knew what happened to the people? I’m so sorry about your photos. Probably many of us have had this happen.
August 26th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
nice to see you bringing your old collection of photos back to life . This is wonderful and yes I see the gaze
August 26th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Yes I do wonder what happened to all the wonderful characters I have met and shared experiences with throughout my life and travels.
@illinilass
August 26th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Thankyou.
@whippy
August 26th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Thankyou Phil. I enjoy revisiting my photo collections and bringing the experiences I had and the people I met into my present. You must have such a wonderful collection of portraits. Do you ever revisit them?
@phil_howcroft
August 26th, 2025  
Diane ace
Her expression comes through even after all these years. You have done a great job of restoring this photo! I have a huge collection of old photos and have been trying to get them digitized and in some semblance of order. It is wonderful that you kept a journal and can identify her by name.
August 26th, 2025  
