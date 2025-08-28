Previous
Sirota threading frangipanis by ankers70
Photo 1560

Sirota threading frangipanis

Pana Ewau village, Motorina Island, in the Calvados Chain of the Louisiaides Archipelago, Papua New Guinea, in May 1986.

Another edit of a somewhat less damaged photo from PNG 1986. This one I decided to leave in colour.

See yesterday's post for more explanation: https://365project.org/ankers70/365/2025-08-27#comment-37256634
