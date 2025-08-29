Sign up
Previous
Photo 1561
Old Gulo
Old Gulo was the patriarch of Oisi villiage on Bagaman Island in the Calvados Chain of the Louisiaides Archipelago, Papua New Guinea. Taken May 1986. He hadn't seen a camera before. I did send prints to the village and hope they arrived there.
See yesterday and the day before's posts for more explanation:
https://365project.org/ankers70/365/2025-08-27#comment-37256634
29th August 2025
29th Aug 25
1
1
Shirley
ace
A awesome capture of this man. Fav
August 28th, 2025
