Previous
Old Gulo by ankers70
Photo 1561

Old Gulo

Old Gulo was the patriarch of Oisi villiage on Bagaman Island in the Calvados Chain of the Louisiaides Archipelago, Papua New Guinea. Taken May 1986. He hadn't seen a camera before. I did send prints to the village and hope they arrived there.

See yesterday and the day before's posts for more explanation: https://365project.org/ankers70/365/2025-08-27#comment-37256634
29th August 2025 29th Aug 25

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
427% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Shirley ace
A awesome capture of this man. Fav
August 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact