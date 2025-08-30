Sign up
Photo 1562
Do you fancy the world tour?
At the Palais Theatre, St Kilda.
30th August 2025
30th Aug 25
3
2
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1614
photos
164
followers
157
following
1555
1556
1557
1558
1559
1560
1561
1562
50
1556
1557
1558
1559
1560
1561
1562
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
29th August 2025 11:59am
Tags
street-126
,
sixws-159
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Looks like the cheapest seats are already taken!
August 29th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
LOL! Indeed. I loved the attitude of the very patiently waiting dog!
@olivetreeann
August 29th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
billy ocean was in nottingham a few weeks ago , he gets around !!!
August 29th, 2025
