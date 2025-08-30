Previous
Do you fancy the world tour? by ankers70
Photo 1562

Do you fancy the world tour?

At the Palais Theatre, St Kilda.


30th August 2025 30th Aug 25

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Looks like the cheapest seats are already taken!
August 29th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
LOL! Indeed. I loved the attitude of the very patiently waiting dog!
@olivetreeann
August 29th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
billy ocean was in nottingham a few weeks ago , he gets around !!!
August 29th, 2025  
