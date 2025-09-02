Previous
Lunch by ankers70
Lunch


2nd September 2025 2nd Sep 25

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
Phil Howcroft ace
I really like this street shot suzanne , very atmospheric
September 1st, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Good morning Phil and thankyou. I really appreciate that.
@phil_howcroft
September 1st, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@ankers70 it's a good 'un for sure 📷
September 1st, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Super candid and reflections
September 1st, 2025  
Annie D ace
A wonderful street image.
September 1st, 2025  
Babs ace
Interesting candid shot. I love how they seem to be speaking to each other too and not texting on their phones.

The ghostly girl in the background looks good too and the dots in the sky make me think of alien spaceships, ha ha Maybe it is an invasion.
September 1st, 2025  
