Photo 1565
Lunch
2nd September 2025
2nd Sep 25
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1617
photos
164
followers
157
following
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
1st September 2025 12:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street-126
Phil Howcroft
ace
I really like this street shot suzanne , very atmospheric
September 1st, 2025
Suzanne
ace
Good morning Phil and thankyou. I really appreciate that.
@phil_howcroft
September 1st, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
@ankers70
it's a good 'un for sure 📷
September 1st, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Super candid and reflections
September 1st, 2025
Annie D
ace
A wonderful street image.
September 1st, 2025
Babs
ace
Interesting candid shot. I love how they seem to be speaking to each other too and not texting on their phones.
The ghostly girl in the background looks good too and the dots in the sky make me think of alien spaceships, ha ha Maybe it is an invasion.
September 1st, 2025
