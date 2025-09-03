Sign up
Unintentional effect
From the side window of the car. I was going to delete it but I quite like the effect with the gum tree in focus framed by the out of focus roadside vegetation
3rd September 2025
3rd Sep 25
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Dave
ace
Wonderful effect.
September 2nd, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great effect.
September 2nd, 2025
