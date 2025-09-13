For this week's Get Pushed challenge Kathy @randystreat, my almost permanent and very supportive partner, challenged me sit in one place, close my eyes, open them and photograph the first thing I saw. So I sat in Brunetti's cafe, planning to photograph people. My husband, knowing what I was doing, put these cakes in front of me so this was the first thing I saw. BUT, I am not a sweet tooth so guess who got to eat these lovely cakes???
In my family, such gifts are called 'cricket bats' because one grandson gave his grandmother a cricket bat for Xmas, knowing full well that she didn't play cricket. The gift was really meant for himself. Hence my title!!