Previous
'She did more than visit' by ankers70
Photo 1577

'She did more than visit'

Detail of new work (26 June 2025) by Jasmine Crisp on the side of Brunetti's cafe, Flinders Lane, Melbourne.

More info: https://streetartcities.com/markers/65a1ec1f-06bc-4411-b145-ffa0e91cc103
14th September 2025 14th Sep 25

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
432% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Such vibrant wallart.
September 13th, 2025  
Shirley ace
Fantastic wall art
September 13th, 2025  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
great find
September 13th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
September 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact