Previous
Photo 1577
'She did more than visit'
Detail of new work (26 June 2025) by Jasmine Crisp on the side of Brunetti's cafe, Flinders Lane, Melbourne.
More info:
https://streetartcities.com/markers/65a1ec1f-06bc-4411-b145-ffa0e91cc103
14th September 2025
14th Sep 25
4
1
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1629
photos
164
followers
157
following
432% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
9th September 2025 10:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
Such vibrant wallart.
September 13th, 2025
Shirley
ace
Fantastic wall art
September 13th, 2025
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
great find
September 13th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
September 13th, 2025
