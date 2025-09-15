Sign up
Photo 1578
Photo 1578
Bridge lights
Lights on the new entry to the Westgate Tunnel (as yet unopened) from the Bolte Bridge.
15th September 2025
15th Sep 25
3
2
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1630
photos
164
followers
156
following
432% complete
View this month »
1571
1572
1573
1574
1575
1576
1577
1578
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
14th September 2025 8:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
scenesoftheroad-79
Phil Howcroft
ace
very creative
September 14th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice effect.
September 14th, 2025
Shirley
ace
So creative fav
September 14th, 2025
