Previous
Photo 1581
Another brick in the wall
Malthouse Lane, Melbourne
18th September 2025
18th Sep 25
3
2
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1633
photos
165
followers
157
following
433% complete
View this month »
1574
1575
1576
1577
1578
1579
1580
1581
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
17th September 2025 12:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Joan Robillard
ace
Neat
September 17th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great find and interesting to see the differing coloured bricks.
September 17th, 2025
Dave
ace
Love the shapes and textures
September 17th, 2025
