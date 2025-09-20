Cardomania refers to a craze for 'cartes de visite', developed in 1854 by Parisien photographer, André Adolphe-Eugène Disdéri. 'Cartes de visite' were photographs mounted on small, palm-sized, pieces of card. Disdéri developed an approach using a special camera with several lenses capable of capturing multiple exposures. These photographs were also the first to be mass produced and sold relatively cheaply: Disdéri sold 12 photographs for 20 francs.These cards became the most popular photographic form of the latter part of the 19th century and into the 20th century. They were used as visiting cards, collected andf swapped. I have some of these cards in my collection of family photographs.As well, they were used by the police for identification purposes and for spreading information about offenders and about missing persons.I photographed the images here at the Victorian Police Museum from police historical records. From left to right:—Charles Nye's photograph was collected in the 1870s and held by police for reasons unknown;—Olinda Dowling's photo was collected by police in the 1860s for reasons now lost;—Miss Hay, Adelaide, no date recorded. Her photograph is from the missing person's files. I wonder if she was found?More information: