Grand final preparation.

Tomorrow is the AFL Grand Final and today is Grand Final Eve, a public holiday in Victoria. It's a big Melbourne day with preparation happening all around. This pub on the corner of Toorak and Punt roads is being painted up in navy and white stripes in support of Geelong Cats who are playing the Brisbane Lions.Today there will be a Grand Final Parade which is always a big event in Melbourne, the home of the AFL competition.I am not a great footy follower but the excitement and enjoyment of footy is a very Melbourne thing and hard not to be affected by it.For those who are interested, here's all the details: