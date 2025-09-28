Sign up
Previous
Photo 1591
Standstill
For Get Pushed #686 Andrew-Bede Allsop
@allsop
challenged me to have a go at the current black and white challenge which is on the theme of reflections.
Here is my response to Andrew's challenge. This is reflections in a reflective and faceted statue in St Kilda Road, Melbourne, by Ben Foster called 'Standstill' (2024).
More about Ben Foster's work:
https://benfostersculpture.com/
28th September 2025
28th Sep 25
2
1
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1643
photos
166
followers
154
following
1584
1585
1586
1587
1588
1589
1590
1591
Views
15
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
27th September 2025 2:03pm
Tags
bw-98
,
get-pushed-686
Granagringa
ace
Well done!!!!
September 27th, 2025
narayani
ace
Fabulous response to the challenge
September 27th, 2025
