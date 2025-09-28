Previous
Standstill by ankers70
Standstill

For Get Pushed #686 Andrew-Bede Allsop @allsop challenged me to have a go at the current black and white challenge which is on the theme of reflections.

Here is my response to Andrew's challenge. This is reflections in a reflective and faceted statue in St Kilda Road, Melbourne, by Ben Foster called 'Standstill' (2024).

More about Ben Foster's work: https://benfostersculpture.com/

28th September 2025 28th Sep 25

Suzanne

@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Granagringa ace
Well done!!!!
September 27th, 2025  
narayani ace
Fabulous response to the challenge
September 27th, 2025  
