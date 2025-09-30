Sign up
Previous
Photo 1593
Standstill 2
See post of 28th September:
https://365project.org/ankers70/365/2025-09-28
Another photo taken of reflections in the faceted stature 'Standstill'.
30th September 2025
30th Sep 25
3
1
Embed Code
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1645
photos
166
followers
154
following
436% complete
1586
1587
1588
1589
1590
1591
1592
1593
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
27th September 2025 2:02pm
Mary Siegle
ace
Love this! Thanks for providing a link to the artist’s other work in your posting from February.
September 29th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
September 29th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Nice one
September 29th, 2025
