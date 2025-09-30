Previous
Standstill 2 by ankers70
Photo 1593

Standstill 2

See post of 28th September:
https://365project.org/ankers70/365/2025-09-28

Another photo taken of reflections in the faceted stature 'Standstill'.

30th September 2025 30th Sep 25

Suzanne

@ankers70
@ankers70
Mary Siegle
Love this! Thanks for providing a link to the artist’s other work in your posting from February.
September 29th, 2025  
Joan Robillard
Lovely
September 29th, 2025  
Zilli~
Nice one
September 29th, 2025  
