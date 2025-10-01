Previous
Just walking by by ankers70
Photo 1594

Just walking by

Outside Scugnizzo Ristorante, cnr Little Bourke Street and Merritts Place, Melbourne. Not sure who does the paintings and inscriptions.
1st October 2025 1st Oct 25

Suzanne

@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic😊👍
September 30th, 2025  
Shirley ace
A nice candid
September 30th, 2025  
