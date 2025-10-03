For Get Pushed #686 Andrew-Bede Allsop @allsop challenged me to take a photo in the style of Olive Cotton (1911–2003). Olive Cotton was one of Australia's most accomplished photographers. She worked with and was married to max Dupain, another famous Australian photographer. Her style is difficult to define: as she, herself, said she did not like being defined as any kind of 'ist'. For me, her work is about the way she used light and the deftness of her composition to capture light.
In the hope of capturing something of this,and to respond to Andrew's challenge, I have been looking at things and asking myself how Olive Cotton might have photographed it. For this photograph, I used a sculpture by Kerriann Noack called 'Rustling' (2017), trying to get the light to echo some of the apparently effortless effects Olive Cotton achieved. I hope it satisfies Andrew's challenge.