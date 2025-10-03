Previous
Rustling by ankers70
Photo 1596

Rustling

For Get Pushed #686 Andrew-Bede Allsop @allsop challenged me to take a photo in the style of Olive Cotton (1911–2003). Olive Cotton was one of Australia's most accomplished photographers. She worked with and was married to max Dupain, another famous Australian photographer. Her style is difficult to define: as she, herself, said she did not like being defined as any kind of 'ist'. For me, her work is about the way she used light and the deftness of her composition to capture light.

In the hope of capturing something of this,and to respond to Andrew's challenge, I have been looking at things and asking myself how Olive Cotton might have photographed it. For this photograph, I used a sculpture by Kerriann Noack called 'Rustling' (2017), trying to get the light to echo some of the apparently effortless effects Olive Cotton achieved. I hope it satisfies Andrew's challenge.


3rd October 2025 3rd Oct 25

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
437% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Rob Z ace
I love this image and how you have produced it. What a wonderful response to your challenge. Will have to check on Olive Cotton's work!
October 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact