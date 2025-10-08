Previous
St Mark's, Woomargama by ankers70
Photo 1601

St Mark's, Woomargama

En route to Lake Crackenback, we stayed overnight at Woomargama, NSW. This is St Mark's Anglican Church, established 1888 and services have been held regularly since then. The church was extensively repaired in 2012 and celebrated its 125th anniversary in 2013.

I liked the old photographmonotone effect.

In front of the church is the Woomargama Meeting Tree, an elm planted in the early 1800s by the Podmore Family and used by the community since for picnics, lovers' trysts, community gatherings. Horses were tethered at the tree during church services. It was also. the place where workmen would wait for their orders for the day from 'the boss', the manager at Woomargama Station. Once the orders came through the men would head off for whatever jobs the manager required: mustering, shearing, shed work, maintenance etc etc.

More info:
https://woomargamastation.com.au/about-woomargama-station/our-history/

https://woomargamastation.com.au/

8th October 2025 8th Oct 25

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
@ankers70
gloria jones ace
Nice capture of this quaint church
October 7th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
The old church looks wonderful as you've shown it. I had to Google where this was - it looks to be an interesting spot to explore. Are you going to the NP?
October 7th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Morning Rob. Interesting quiet little town where we often picnic on our way north. This time we stayed at the hotel/motel to give it a try as a overnight stopover. Good and pretty good pub grub. We didn’t have time to explore the NP but on the list.
October 7th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Cute little church.
October 7th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
it looks rather lovely
October 7th, 2025  
Elisabeth Sæter
Great shot
October 7th, 2025  
