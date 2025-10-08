St Mark's, Woomargama

En route to Lake Crackenback, we stayed overnight at Woomargama, NSW. This is St Mark's Anglican Church, established 1888 and services have been held regularly since then. The church was extensively repaired in 2012 and celebrated its 125th anniversary in 2013.I liked the old photographmonotone effect.In front of the church is the Woomargama Meeting Tree, an elm planted in the early 1800s by the Podmore Family and used by the community since for picnics, lovers' trysts, community gatherings. Horses were tethered at the tree during church services. It was also. the place where workmen would wait for their orders for the day from 'the boss', the manager at Woomargama Station. Once the orders came through the men would head off for whatever jobs the manager required: mustering, shearing, shed work, maintenance etc etc.More info: