Light and dark by ankers70
Photo 1602

Light and dark

Near Khancoban, NSW in the Snowy Valley en route to Lake Crackenback, travelling through pockets of very thick fog alternating with sunshine and intense blue skies.

9th October 2025 9th Oct 25

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Rob Z ace
Great shot - and it brings back memories. It has often looked like that when we've visited.. :)
October 8th, 2025  
narayani ace
Magical scene
October 8th, 2025  
