Previous
Photo 1603
Nearly done
The last of the late snow on the slopes at Thredbo. Officially the snow season is finished and, soon the slopes will be taken over by down hill mountain bike riders and hikers.
10th October 2025
10th Oct 25
2
0
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
9th October 2025 10:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
narayani
ace
Lovely to see
October 9th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely to see the snow capped mountains.
October 9th, 2025
