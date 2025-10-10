Previous
Nearly done by ankers70
Nearly done

The last of the late snow on the slopes at Thredbo. Officially the snow season is finished and, soon the slopes will be taken over by down hill mountain bike riders and hikers.
Suzanne

@ankers70
narayani ace
Lovely to see
October 9th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely to see the snow capped mountains.
October 9th, 2025  
