Previous
Brumbies by ankers70
Photo 1605

Brumbies

Brumbies are feral horses that live in the Snowy Mountains, particularly in and around Kosciusko National Park. This was taken along the Snowy Mountains Highway near Bullock Hill (en route to Talbingo) in Kosciusko National Park. The brumbies' presence in the region is contentious and there are debates about plans for the culling of their numbers. On the one hand they have great cultural significance in the region and throughout Australia, and are feted through the attention given to to Banjo Paterson's 'The Man from Snowy River'. On the other hand they are extremely damaging environmentally to the National Park especially given their high numbers.

This is a long video but explains all the debates to those who might be interested:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Es6l_U4j3Ao

And another video of a photographic journey through the Snowy:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2UxHkw91GAs

12th October 2025 12th Oct 25

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
439% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shirley ace
A lovely vista and horses
October 11th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
Your image gives such a good presentation of the complexity of this problem for Aussies. Most people would hate the thought of shooting those horses but most people would also be aghast at the damage they cause to this fragile environment!
October 11th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely to see. Interesting narrative.
October 11th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact