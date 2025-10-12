Brumbies are feral horses that live in the Snowy Mountains, particularly in and around Kosciusko National Park. This was taken along the Snowy Mountains Highway near Bullock Hill (en route to Talbingo) in Kosciusko National Park. The brumbies' presence in the region is contentious and there are debates about plans for the culling of their numbers. On the one hand they have great cultural significance in the region and throughout Australia, and are feted through the attention given to to Banjo Paterson's 'The Man from Snowy River'. On the other hand they are extremely damaging environmentally to the National Park especially given their high numbers.This is a long video but explains all the debates to those who might be interested:And another video of a photographic journey through the Snowy: