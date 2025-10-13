Previous
Morning mist by ankers70
Photo 1606

Morning mist

Taken just outside Woomargama NSW en route to Lake Crackenback.

Going through photographs of our recent trip.
13th October 2025 13th Oct 25

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
mist, trees and valleys - priceless!
October 12th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous scene.
October 12th, 2025  
