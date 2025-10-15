Previous
Reflecting red by ankers70
Reflecting red

April @aecasey challenged me to do a reflection shot. This is red umbrellas and me, as well as the city of Melbourne, reflected in drinking water fountains in a cafe near us. I hope this meets April's challenge.



15th October 2025 15th Oct 25

Susan Wakely ace
Great placements of the reflected umbrellas.
October 14th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh wow that's really effective!
October 14th, 2025  
Dixie Goode ace
I think you did more than just meet the chalk. You created a piece of art. It’s lovely and intriguing
October 14th, 2025  
Margaret Brown ace
Super reflections
October 14th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
October 14th, 2025  
