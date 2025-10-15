Sign up
Photo 1608
Reflecting red
April
@aecasey
challenged me to do a reflection shot. This is red umbrellas and me, as well as the city of Melbourne, reflected in drinking water fountains in a cafe near us. I hope this meets April's challenge.
15th October 2025
15th Oct 25
5
1
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1661
photos
168
followers
154
following
Susan Wakely
ace
Great placements of the reflected umbrellas.
October 14th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh wow that's really effective!
October 14th, 2025
Dixie Goode
ace
I think you did more than just meet the chalk. You created a piece of art. It’s lovely and intriguing
October 14th, 2025
Margaret Brown
ace
Super reflections
October 14th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
October 14th, 2025
