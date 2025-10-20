Previous
Shrine of Remembrance, Melbourne by ankers70
Shrine of Remembrance, Melbourne

Walked up past the Shrine yesterday which I haven't done for a while. Warm with a storm threatening and the grey light emphasising the yellows in the stonework.
20th October 2025 20th Oct 25

Suzanne

@ankers70
