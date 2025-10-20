Sign up
Previous
Photo 1613
Shrine of Remembrance, Melbourne
Walked up past the Shrine yesterday which I haven't done for a while. Warm with a storm threatening and the grey light emphasising the yellows in the stonework.
20th October 2025
20th Oct 25
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
19th October 2025 7:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
