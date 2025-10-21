Previous
Patterns in Purple by ankers70
Photo 1614

Patterns in Purple

Kathy @randystreat has challenged me to do a monochromatic image based on my favourite colour. Purple is one of my favourites so here is a photo of reflections taken in Latrobe Street Melbourne gone purple-ish! I hope it meets Kathy's challenge.

21st October 2025 21st Oct 25

Suzanne

@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
