Previous
Morning town ride by ankers70
Photo 1617

Morning town ride

Southern Cross Station, Melbourne, in the morning rush hours. The purple and yellow liveried trains are Victorian regional trains which enter and exit Melbourne via Southern Cross. The wavy roof is one of the largest train station roofs in the world

More info: https://www.railtram.com.au/southern-cross-station

24th October 2025 24th Oct 25

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
443% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Call me Joe ace
I’ll definitely get lost in this modern station,it’s super huge.!👌⭐️
October 23rd, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Good morning and thanks for the fav. Only about half of it is visible from this angle.
@joemuli
October 23rd, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
October 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact