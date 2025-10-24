Sign up
Previous
Photo 1617
Morning town ride
Southern Cross Station, Melbourne, in the morning rush hours. The purple and yellow liveried trains are Victorian regional trains which enter and exit Melbourne via Southern Cross. The wavy roof is one of the largest train station roofs in the world
More info:
https://www.railtram.com.au/southern-cross-station
24th October 2025
24th Oct 25
Suzanne
@ankers70
1670
photos
167
followers
154
following
Call me Joe
I’ll definitely get lost in this modern station,it’s super huge.!👌⭐️
October 23rd, 2025
Suzanne
Good morning and thanks for the fav. Only about half of it is visible from this angle.

@joemuli
@joemuli
October 23rd, 2025
Joan Robillard
Good capture
October 23rd, 2025
@joemuli