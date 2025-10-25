At the Archies

Looking at the 'The Green Man', Evan Shipard's portrait of Costa Georgiadis, author and host of the ABC's Gardening Australia television series, oil on board. Taken at the Geelong Gallery exhibition of the Archibald Prize 2025 finalists.The Archibald Prize was established in 1921 as a prize for portrait painting open to anyone living in Australia or New Zealand. It is Australia's most popular and sometimes most controversial art award. in addition to the overall prize, the Packing Room Prize is awarded by the Art Gallery of NSW staff who handle all the entries, and the People's Choice Prize goes to the portrait voted most popular by visitors to the exhibition.This year's winners: