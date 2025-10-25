Previous
At the Archies by ankers70
Photo 1618

At the Archies

Looking at the 'The Green Man', Evan Shipard's portrait of Costa Georgiadis, author and host of the ABC's Gardening Australia television series, oil on board. Taken at the Geelong Gallery exhibition of the Archibald Prize 2025 finalists.

The Archibald Prize was established in 1921 as a prize for portrait painting open to anyone living in Australia or New Zealand. It is Australia's most popular and sometimes most controversial art award. in addition to the overall prize, the Packing Room Prize is awarded by the Art Gallery of NSW staff who handle all the entries, and the People's Choice Prize goes to the portrait voted most popular by visitors to the exhibition.

This year's winners:
https://www.artgallery.nsw.gov.au/prizes/archibald/2025/
25th October 2025 25th Oct 25

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
443% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
I saw the Archibald's in Sydney and this was one of my favourites. I liked the people's choice one too but didn't think much of the winner
October 24th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Interesting artwork.
October 24th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact