City scape by ankers70
City scape

View of Melbourne CBD from Brighton Beach. Taken a few days ago when the grey light was bringing out the yellows in the beach and the colours in the Dendy Streey beach boxes.
1st November 2025 1st Nov 25

Suzanne

I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Susan Wakely ace
I love the line of colourful beach huts and background cityscape.
October 31st, 2025  
