Pavement artist by ankers70
Photo 1626

Pavement artist

Working in chalk, Bourke Street, Melbourne
2nd November 2025 2nd Nov 25

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
So much to like in this.
November 1st, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
Love this candid
November 1st, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
these always fascinate me so much
November 1st, 2025  
