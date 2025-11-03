Sign up
Previous
Photo 1627
I see him here, I see him there
I see the man in the red coat everywhere! Taken at the Archies last week at Geelong Gallery. See previous Archibald Prize photo:
https://365project.org/ankers70/365/2025-10-25
Filler pic and posting early as we leave tomorrow morning for Singapore and won't have time to post.
3rd November 2025
3rd Nov 25
