Sky Park Marina Sands Singapore
Sky Park Marina Sands Singapore

The Sky Park opened in 2010 . Designed by Moshe Safdie and Safdie Architects it is part of the Marina Bay Integrated Resort. It consists of three towers, each 56 stories high, and a 57th storey which is a like a giant surfboard laid across the three towers. This 57th storey is 1.2 ha in size and includes restaurants, an observation deck and an infinity pool.

Following a friend's advice we didn't pay to go the observation deck but went to one of the restaurants, Spago, positioned beside the infinity pool where we enjoyed the views as we ate.

More info: https://www.safdiearchitects.com/projects/marina-bay-sands-hotel-and-skypark

Apologies for not responding to comments nor commenting as I am travelling and ony just keeping up with posting.
