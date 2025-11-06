Sky Park Marina Sands Singapore

The Sky Park opened in 2010 . Designed by Moshe Safdie and Safdie Architects it is part of the Marina Bay Integrated Resort. It consists of three towers, each 56 stories high, and a 57th storey which is a like a giant surfboard laid across the three towers. This 57th storey is 1.2 ha in size and includes restaurants, an observation deck and an infinity pool.
Following a friend's advice we didn't pay to go the observation deck but went to one of the restaurants, Spago, positioned beside the infinity pool where we enjoyed the views as we ate.