Supertree Grove, Gardens by the Bay, Singapore by ankers70
Supertree Grove, Gardens by the Bay, Singapore

There are 18 supertrees in the Supertree Grove in Gardens by the Bay, Singapore. They are huge tree-like structures with heights between 25 and 50 metres (160 ft). The outside of each 'tree' is covered by vertical gardens with plantings of ferns, vines, orchids and bromeliads amongst other plants. The Supertrees also act as environmental engines for the systems of the gardens. Each tree has photovoltaic cells for harnessing solar energy which is used for lighting and other purposes. Each tree collects rainwater for use in irrigation and fountain displays.The Supertrees also power the air intake and exhaust outlets for the cooling systems of the Gardens by the Bay Cloud Forest and Flower Dome conservatories.
Suzanne

ace
Susan Wakely ace
They must be quite impressive to see.
November 6th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Amazing structures !
November 6th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
November 6th, 2025  
