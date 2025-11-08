A Visit to the Museum

Chern Lian Shan, 2000.



In front of the Peranakan Museum in Armenian Street, Singapore, is this lovely bronze statue of an elderly man with his eager granddaughter who is waving at another bronze figure, her mother, on the balcony above.



Armenian Street is a quiet, pedestrianised street that is on part of the site of what was Singapore's original botanic gardens. The gardens were established in 1822 and focussed on developing plants of economic importance, particularly spices and primarily nutmeg and clove. At one time the garden included over 600 nutmeg trees and 300 clove plants as wellas gambier, pepper sugarcane, coffee and tea. Later, in 1859, the Singapore Botanic Gardens were set up and these gardens were closed and the land reallocated. Locals here have recreated a small spice garden around the historic buildings and, amid all the the high end shopping, modern architecture, and innovative design, it is a quiet oasis.



Posting early for the 9th as we leave late this afternoon for eastern Europe. It is likely, though that I will still be posting pics of Singapore for a while.



