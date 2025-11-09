We arrived in Bucharest yesterday afternoon on a wet and bleak day. Our evening walk took us past the newly opened Romanian National Cathedral, or the People's Salvation Cathedral, as it is also known. It was consecrated on October 26th 2025 and has been open for public viwing since, although it will close again after tonorrow for works to continue. We arrived at just the right time as, we are told, people have been queuing all this week, sometimes for as long as 13 hours! It was very crowded but we were able to walk in and I managed a photo of the interior which I shall post tomorrow.It is the world's largest Christian Orthodox Church and, for all of the debates about it, it is stunning. In the grey light, and reflected in the huge puddles in front it stands magnificent. It is 410 feet tall and can seat 5000 people. The debates mostly centre around its cost. It has been a long time in the planning, has taken 15 years to get to its current state and has cost so far an eye-watering $313 million US dollars and may well cost nearly that much again for it to be completed. The ccost has mostly been borne by the state at a time when orthodox Christian numbers in Romania are reducing and social and economic costs are ballooning.More info: