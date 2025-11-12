Bran Castle

The castle of Dracula fame viewed through the Autumnal forests. There has been a fortress on the site since the early 13th century but the stone castle was built in 1377 by the Saxons of Kronstadt (Brasov). The castle is associated with Bram Stoker's Dracula tales although he never actually visited it, relying on his brother George's descriptions for inspiration. We explored a good number of the castle's 57 rooms over many levels connected by narrow winding passages and stairways, some of them barely wide enough for a person to pass through.More info: