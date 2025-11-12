Previous
Bran Castle by ankers70
Bran Castle

The castle of Dracula fame viewed through the Autumnal forests. There has been a fortress on the site since the early 13th century but the stone castle was built in 1377 by the Saxons of Kronstadt (Brasov). The castle is associated with Bram Stoker's Dracula tales although he never actually visited it, relying on his brother George's descriptions for inspiration. We explored a good number of the castle's 57 rooms over many levels connected by narrow winding passages and stairways, some of them barely wide enough for a person to pass through.

More info:
https://refugiuldomnitei.ro/en/what-to-do-in-bran/dracula-castle/
Linda E ace
Fabulous peek through the trees, nice composition
November 12th, 2025  
Diana ace
Beautifully composed and captured, such a great sight and lovely tones.
November 12th, 2025  
