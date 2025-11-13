Previous
Bran Castle 2 by ankers70
Bran Castle 2

Inside Bran Castle with its winding staircases and narrow passageways. Now the walls are whitewished and reasonably well lit, but I could easily imagine them dark and eery.

13th November 2025 13th Nov 25

Suzanne

ace
Rob Z ace
Such a super pov to get this image...
November 13th, 2025  
Diane ace
Nice framing and vintage details.
November 13th, 2025  
