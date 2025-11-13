Sign up
Previous
Photo 1637
Bran Castle 2
See yesterday's post:
https://365project.org/ankers70/365/2025-11-12
Inside Bran Castle with its winding staircases and narrow passageways. Now the walls are whitewished and reasonably well lit, but I could easily imagine them dark and eery.
13th November 2025
13th Nov 25
2
2
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Rob Z
ace
Such a super pov to get this image...
November 13th, 2025
Diane
ace
Nice framing and vintage details.
November 13th, 2025
