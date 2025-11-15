Belogradchik Fortress, Bulgaria

Part of the complex of rock formations and fortress walls that loom over the town of Belogradchik in north-western Bulgaria. The initial fortress was established during the Roman period and extended through to the late 19th century. The fortress walls are more than 2 metres thick and the whole complex covers more than 10,000 square metres with nearly 250 arrow slits as well as cannon platforms and other defensive structures. Peaceful today but over its time as the most important stronghold of the region, the fortress has seen many battles and been used in the control of significant uprisings, particularly against the Turks.



We climbed to the top enjoying the unexpectedly warm and sunny weather and blue skies.



