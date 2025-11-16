Previous
Lights of the Iron Gate Gorge Lock 2 by ankers70
Photo 1640

Lights of the Iron Gate Gorge Lock 2

At about 12;30am yesterday morning we passed through the Iron Gate Gorge Lock 2 on the Danube River.

16th November 2025 16th Nov 25

Suzanne

Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
That's very cool!
November 16th, 2025  
