Tabula Traiana

On the Serbian side of the Iron Gate Gorge on the Danube River is a relatively small Roman plaque, carved into the rock over 1,900 years ago. It commemorates the completion of Trajan’s military road along the Danube. The plaque was originally right on the Roman road beside the Danube River but was moved when the Djerdap I hydroelectric power plant was constructed raising the water level of the Danube and threatening to submerge the plaque and a portion of the road. The plaque was moved some 40metres higher and is now only visible from the river. The text has been interpreted to mean 'Emporer Caesar, son of the divine Nerva, Nerva Trajan, the Augustus, Germanicus, Pontifex Maximus, invested for the fourth time as Tribune, Father of the Fatherland, Consul for the third time, excavating mountains and rocks and using wood beams has made this road'.





