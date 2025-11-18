Golubac Castle, Serbia

Golubac Castle on the banks of the Danube in Serbia. Particularly stunning lit up at night, it is now enhanced by a beautifully designed modern extension museum (architect Mirna Jovic https://abstractostudio.hr/our-team/) interestingly funded by the EU and by the Austrian Government.
The fortress was originally built in stages during the 14th century in the time of the Serbian Empire. It has ten towers, most of which started square, and several of which received many-sided reinforcements with the advent of firearms. The towers were not connected and were, in fact, designed to prevent easy access from one tower to another to enhance defence capability. These defences have been put to the test over many centuries of battles over border lines and zones of control.