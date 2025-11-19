Previous
Student looking at the wall, Belgrade street art by ankers70
Student looking at the wall, Belgrade street art

This shows an art student looking up at a waterfall of colour running down a wall. It was the winning entry by Perica Donkov in a competition in the early 1980s for a large scale mural in Belgrade's main shopping area, Belgrade's first piece of street art.

Donkov and fellow students painted the mural in May1984 and it was unveiled on National Youth Day and on the birthday of former president Josip Broz Tito. One of the students who assisted Donkov, Mirko Ognjenović, also posed as the man in the mural. Mirko Ognjenović is now an established artist in his own right.

Issi Bannerman ace
What a fabulous piece of street art!
November 18th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great street art. For a split second I thought that the chap was real.
November 18th, 2025  
narayani ace
Great piece of street art
November 18th, 2025  
