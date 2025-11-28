St Michael's Church, Vienna

I am probably going to be posting travel pics for a while. I loved my return visit to Vienna, and I especially liked St Michael's Church on Michaelerplatz, one of the oldest churches in Vienna. The completed parts of Mozart's final work, the Requiem, were first performed here on December 10th 1791 as a memorial service for the recently deceased composer. I could almost here it as we walked around.



The most affecting part for me were the relatively recently uncovered frescoes, including this one of St Michael, Seelenwägern (Soul Weigher) from1350, restored in 2003.

