New York, New York!

We are now in New York having arrived just in time for all the Thanksgiving crowds and festivities, after a nine hour plus flight from Vienna. The flight and our entry into the US all went smoothly, although the boarding at the Vienna end was somewhat chaotic. We have now caught up on our sleep and have been exploring the interesting part of the city in which our hotel is located. Our hotel is in Little Italy on The Bowery, apparently the oldest street in New York. From the window of our hotel we can see the Manhattan Arch and Colonnades, the entrance to the Manhattan Bridge.





