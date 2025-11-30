Previous
Across the river by ankers70
Across the river

To avoid the crowds here in New York for Thanksgiving and Black Friday sales we walked the lower part of Manhattan. This is the view of Brooklyn across East River with Brooklyn Bridge on the RHS and Manhattan Bridge on the LHS

