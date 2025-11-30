Sign up
Photo 1654
Across the river
To avoid the crowds here in New York for Thanksgiving and Black Friday sales we walked the lower part of Manhattan. This is the view of Brooklyn across East River with Brooklyn Bridge on the RHS and Manhattan Bridge on the LHS
30th November 2025
30th Nov 25
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Views
5
365
Canon EOS R50
28th November 2025 2:29am
