The Oculus, New York

From a distance, the Oculus Building looks a like the dove of peace rising. The Oculus is part of the World Trade Centre masterplan conceived by Daniel Libeskind and designed by Santiago Calatrava and completed in 2016. It is part of the lasting reminder of the 9/11 attacks and is positioned in such a way that each September 11th it is in alignment with the sun’s solar angles from 8:46 am, when the first plane struck, until 10:28 am, when the second tower collapsed. Through the entral skylight, light washes the Oculus floor with a the 'Wedge of Light' that moves across the floor and illuminates two parallel columns of light at the time of the attacks of the original Twin Towers.



The building hasn't been free of criticism, but it was well worth the visit. Despite the fact that, as a transportation hub, the Oculus is home to 12 subway lines, the PATH station and retail outlets serving more than a million people per week, it is a very peaceful place even during the busy Thanksgiving period.



