Previous
Inside the Oculus by ankers70
Photo 1657

Inside the Oculus

See yesterday's post for information about this building: https://365project.org/ankers70/365/2025-12-02

Inside the cathedral-like Oculus building, New York.

3rd December 2025 3rd Dec 25

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
453% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact